Northern Ireland removes Covid restrictions

All remaining Covid legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed on Monday that all legal restrictions in the region would be replaced by guidance from February 15.

Under current Covid regulations, people are still required to wear face coverings in public places and Covid certificates are needed for nightclubs.

Mr Swann, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, was advised last week on the potential legal complications of him replacing Covid regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an executive.

