People in Northern Ireland have been urged to work from home as part of strengthened Covid measures, as cases continue to rise across the UK.

Current Stormont advice for businesses is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Scottish public to use lateral flow tests before socialising and shopping in crowded places, while setting out how Scotland will expand vaccine passports for a further three weeks.

