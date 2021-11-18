Northern Ireland has approved the use of mandatory vaccine passports in some hospitality settings after receiving a wide backing from Stormont ministers.

Only the DUP opposed the move, saying that economic and human rights impacts had not been considered before the proposal was brought in.

Mandatory vaccine passports will be officially introduced on 29 November, although there will be a two-week grace period before fines are issued for non-compliance.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “We all want this pandemic to be over, but simply wishing it away is never going to be enough.”

