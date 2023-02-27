Northern Lights shimmer in Minnesota skies

A spectacular display of the Northern Lights dazzled in the skies above Minnesota on Sunday night (26 February).

The Aurora Borealis also illuminated the night sky above the UK, with parts of southern England as far down as Kent and Cornwall reported sightings.

Usually, the Northern Lights can only be seen in northern parts of the UK such as Scotland and northern England.

Stargazers should be able to catch them again on Monday night.

