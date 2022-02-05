Northern Lights turn north-east England’s sky fluorescent green and purple

The Northern Lights have made an appearance on the Northumberland coast after a solar storm made the Aurora Borealis visible across the country last night (Friday).

An astonishing technicolour display lit up the sky above Howick yesterday evening.

A stunning timelapse captured the phenomenon sending fluorescent green and purple lights shooting across the night sky.

The spectacular Aurora Borealis appears when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun, creating light.

It is more common to see the lights during cold, long and dark winter nights.

