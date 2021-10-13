Multiple people have been killed and others injured by a man who attacked them with a bow and arrows in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, police say.

The suspect was apprehended after the attack on Wednesday night in the town, which is 50 miles south-west of the country’s capital, Oslo.

Police chief, Øyvind Aas said: “The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone. Several people have been injured and several are dead.”