Norway women’s beach handball team fined for not wearing bikini bottoms

The Norwegian women’s beach handball team has been fined €1,500 (£1,300) for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European Championships.

The fine was administered by the European Handball Federation for wearing what they deemed “improper clothing.”

Norway's Handball Federation has said that it will pay the fine received by the players for wearing navy shorts in their bronze-medal match loss to Spain in Bulgaria.

"We are very proud of these girls who, during the European Championships, raised their voices and announced that enough is enough!," Norway’s Handball Federation said in a tweet.