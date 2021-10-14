A Danish man in custody in Norway suspected of carrying out a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people will appear in court on Friday morning, police said.

The 37-year-old Danish man is in custody in Norway suspected of using a bow and arrow to kill five people and wound two others in the small town of Kongsberg.

“The man is a Muslim convert who was under observation due to suspicions that he may have been radicalised”, police said.

