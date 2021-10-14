Police remain on the scene of a deadly bow and arrow attack in Norway.

Five people were killed and two others wounded when a man used the weapon to attack them in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old suspect, from Denmark, was arrested and questioned for hours overnight.

Footage shared on social media on Thursday morning shows police patrolling the area where four women and one man - all aged between 50 and 70 - were killed.

