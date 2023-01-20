Shetlanders have sent a “message in a bottle” to neighbouring Norway, calling for a halt to its proposed development of the controversial Rosebank oil field, which lies 80 miles off the Shetland coast.

A short film by the campaigners in Shetland, titled Dear Norway, urges their “sibling across the sea”, to “do the right thing and leave the oil in the ground.”

Rosebank, which is the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field, would be operated by the Norwegian state-owned oil company, Equinor.

The UK government is expected to make a decision on the field imminently.

Sign up for our newsletters.