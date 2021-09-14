Police attend the scene where three people were killed this morning when a car crashed into a residential building and burst into flames in Notting Hill, west London.

Emergency crews were called around 4.50am and found the vehicle on fire.

Three people were pronounced dead at the Great Western Road scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers later attended the scene where a cordon had been put in place over the Grand Union canal.

Police officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their families.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Unit have asked for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.