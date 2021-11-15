A trio of bank robbers in Nottinghamshire were caught hiding on a roof by a thermal imaging drone.

Police were alerted after an intruder alarm was activated at a Santander branch in Mansfield and while no suspects could be found inside the bank, a drone with heat-seeking cameras spotted three people taking cover on the roof.

The drone guided officers to their exact location and caught the trio red-handed, with a bag containing a crowbar and some gloves also seized at the scene.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

