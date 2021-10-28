A mother has been labelled a “true hero” after fighting off a man who tried kidnapping her daughter in a grocery store.

Mathias Mangone is being held by police after he allegedly tried grabbing a 12-year-old girl repeatedly inside a grocery store in Novi.

“The mom, the true hero in this story fought him off and he ran away, but then he came back and he again tried to grab her, at which point she fought him off again,” said Lt. Jason Meier with Novi Police.

The man has been charged with assault with an attempt at sexual penetration and attempted kidnapping.