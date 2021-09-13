Video footage shows the alarming moment a white woman uses the N-word while reciting N.W.A. lyrics at a school board meeting in Texas.

The parent referred to as ‘speaker seven, Sheryl’, claimed that the lyrics of N.W.A’s ‘F**k tha Police’ were listed online as part of the student learning hub for the English curriculum.

She then began reciting the rap song without self-censoring, saying: “I don’t know if they f*gs or what / Search a n***a down and grabbing his nuts”.

Following the incredibly awkward moment, she said, “This is in your curriculum – how do you defend that? Are you proud?”