The New York Police Department dramatically rush a one-year-old baby who was not breathing to a hospital in Brooklyn.

Officers from NYPD’s 75th Precinct responded to a call of a baby not breathing.

They carry the baby to their vehicle before racing to the hospital while performing CPR.

Officers run inside while holding the baby.

When placing the baby on a bed an officer tells hospital staff: “One-years-old, the mother’s coming, we got to him ten minutes ago and he’s not breathing.”

“Thanks to their [the officers] quick actions, and those of the doctors and nurses, the child is alive and well,” the NYPD said.