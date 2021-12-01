Suspects impersonate NYPD police officers during home robbery

In the above video, you can see two men impersonating NYPD police officers so they can tie up the occupants of a home and rob it in the Bronx, New York .

The incident took place on 9 November, near Country Club Road, and saw the thieves make away with $30,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry in a white BMW.

After showing they were armed, the thieves tied up a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman with zip ties so they could complete the robbery.