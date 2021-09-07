New York City cops are hunting for a suspect filmed pouring gasoline over a police vehicle during a protest.

Demonstrators gathered outside the NYPD’s 46th Precinct to protest the police shooting of Michael Rosado on August 29.

Police said Rosado was shot by two officers after they saw him pull out a gun and shoot during a dispute with a group of people.

During the protest, the crowd push barricades into officers.

Footage captured from inside the police vehicle sees a suspect pouring fluid from what appears to be a gasoline container.

If caught, the individual could face state and/or federal charges for his actions.