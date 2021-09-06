The New York City Police Department (NYPD) desperately attempted to reach a flooded basement apartment in Queens, where three people, including a toddler, drown.

Local media identified the victims as a two-year-old boy, a 48-year-old woman, and a 50-year-old man, all were of Nepalese origin.

Officers on scene were seen standing in a hallway submerged to their chests in water, as officers diver under the surface to try and gain access to the apartment.

Rising water levels, a locked door, and live electricity forced the officers to put a stop to their efforts before the fire department were called in.