London’s O2 Arena’s roof ripped to shreds after Storm Eunice

London’s O2 Arena has been left severely damaged as a result of Storm Eunice.

The famous venue - which hosts hundreds of huge events every year - has had a section of its roof ripped to shreds by the horrendous weather on Friday, 18 February.

The North Greenwich-based event space is also home to endless retail shops, restaurants, bars and experiences.

Yesterday, winds reached speeds of over 190 km/ph in some areas of Britain, with at least four pronounced dead as a result.

