400-year-old oak tree destroys Brentwood home in Storm Eunice

A 400-year-old oak tree crashed into a family home in Essex after being uprooted by Storm Eunice.

The owner Dominic Good was in the middle of a work call at his home on Friday (18 February) when he heard the “almighty crash”.

Mr Good said his family are “very lucky” as no one was injured after the oak tree fell through the roof of their house in Stondon Massey, north of Brentwood.

He told the PA news agency: “A big gust just snapped the base of the massive oak tree in our garden, that is probably around 400 years old.”