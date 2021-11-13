The Ocean Viking rescue ship brought 306 migrants and refugees to the Sicilian port of Augusta on Thursday after a nine-day standoff while the vessel waited in rough seas to receive a port of destination from European authorities.

Migrants on the open deck were left drenched and shivering after recent downpours hit the ship while two-metre high waves rocked the charity rescue vessel.

"The relief on the Ocean Viking is indescribable," the Europe Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said after being assigned a disembarkment port.

