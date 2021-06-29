An octopus at the Florida Aquarium paints a picture with its tentacles in this video.

A keeper is seen holding a canvas with blue dots in front of the giant Pacific octopus, named Farallon, and encouraging the creature to put its suckers on the plastic sheet covering the paint. Farallon then smears the colour across the canvas.

“No better way to wrap up #CephalopodWeek than with an octopus enrichment painting session,” the aquarium said on Facebook, adding that Farallon gets “a variety of enrichment to stimulate her mentally and physically.”