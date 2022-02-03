Energy CEO calls on government to ‘spread the cost’ of price rise to help customers

The CEO of Octopus Energy has urged the government to “spread the cost” of an impending price rise to help customers.

Greg Jackson appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the price cap increase, which energy regulator Ofgem is set to announce on Thursday.

“We’ve called on the government and the industry to work together to spread this cost over as many years as we can ,” Mr Jackson said.

As the price cap increases, average household bills are expected to rocket from £1,277 to around £2,000.

