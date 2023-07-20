Ukrainian officials said a third night of Russian air attacks hit Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, wounding at least 21 people.

At least 19 people were injured in the southern city of Mykolaiv in the overnight attack. Another two people were injured in the port city of Odesa and buildings were damaged in the city center.

The attacks came one day after particularly intense Russian bombardment using drones and missiles that damaged critical port infrastructure in Odesa.