As the residents of Odessa, Ukraine watch as Russia’s military encroaches further into their country, a military band decided it would try to lighten the mood with a familiar tune.

With sandbags and anti-tank weapons as their stage settings, a group of Ukrainian naval musicians gathered to play Ukraine’s national anthem, as well as Bobby McFerrin’s 1980’s hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

