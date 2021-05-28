A video of an off-duty firefighter using his jet ski to put out a fire has gone viral online. Oscar Herrera, from New York, sprang into action after a boat burst into flames at Rochester’s Irondequoit Bay in Lake Ontario. In the clip, Herrera can be seen driving in circles or ‘donuts’, using the spray from the technique to extinguish the flames. Speaking to the local news outlet WHAM, Herrera said: “I thought, ‘What can I do to help?’ And I’d seen it on YouTube a couple of times so I wanted to try it myself.”