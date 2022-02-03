A mother with three disabled children fears her energy bills will soar as a result of Ofgem’s price cap announcement.

Millions of people in the UK are facing a spike in costs and will find out how much more they will have to pay on Thursday.

The energy regulator’s new price cap is likely to add hundreds of pounds onto annual bills for 22 million homes.

“I’m really concerned about where we’re going to have to find that extra money [to spend] on something that essentially keeps my daughter alive,” Sara Roberts said of the expected rise.

Sign up to our newsletters here.