Distracted driver smashes into house after ‘reaching for bottle of water’

A “distracted” driver smashed into the front of a house in Ohio after swerving off the road to reach for a water bottle in the back seat.

Doorbell cam footage, shared by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, shows the moment the vehicle smashes into decking in front of the property, narrowly missing a tree as it skids away.

“Oh my God, I was reaching for a bottle of water,” the driver says after a man can be seen jogging to her aid.

