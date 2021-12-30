Huge explosion rocks empty Ohio house, injuring neighbour

A huge explosion rocked an empty house in the city of Toledo, Ohio, leaving one neighbour with minor injuries.

Dramatic footage, shared by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department on social media, shows the moment of the incident.

The explosion instantly destroys the house, sending debris flying into the air, with some appearing to hit a powerline in front of the property.

Incredibly, two drivers avoid getting caught up in the blast by mere seconds, passing by the house moments before it explodes.

The fire department confirmed that of the three people taken to hospital, two were released with no injuries.

