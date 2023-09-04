Oklahoma police deputy arrested after he allegedly shot and killed wife

Bodycam footage shows the moment a sheriff’s deputy in Oklahoma was arrested on accusations he fatally shot his wife and fellow officer.

Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was found at the scene of the early morning shooting of Jordan Cannon, 40 at their home in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday 30 August, authorities said.

Officers responding to the domestic disturbance at the couple’s home arrested the suspect on a murder complaint.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma City Police Department, the two were engaged in a “heated argument” before the shooting.