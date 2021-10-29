An Oklahoma inmate reportedly convulsed and vomited on himself after he was given a lethal injection after the state resumed the practice after a moratorium of six years following a series of botched death penalties .

Critics will say this just adds to the list of dodgy lethal injections administered by the state – as vomiting during the process is believed to be extremely rare.

Michael Graczyk, a retired reporter who has witnessed around 450 people being put to death, said he could only recall one other instance of someone getting sick.