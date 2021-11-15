Conservative party co-chair Oliver Dowden has told Kay Burley on Sky News that he’s confident that the UK will be able to have a “decent” Christmas this year despite the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Dowden made the comments on Monday (15 November) when he encouraged people to get their booster jabs when called, saying this was the “biggest wall of defence” against the virus.

Dowden told Burley: "I am confident that if we stick the course ... that vaccine wall will hold up and we will be able to have a decent Christmas this year."