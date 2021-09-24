Two 14-year-old boys have been sentenced to 13 and 12 years respectively in a young offenders institution for the murder of 13-year-old Olly Stephens.

A 14-year-old girl, who admitted to manslaughter and perverting the course of justice over the killing has also been sentenced to three years and two months in a young offenders institution.

On 3 January 2021, Olly was lured to a field in Reading, where the two boys were lying in wait stabbed him to death.

Following the sentence at Reading Crown Court, his parents spoke of the "coldness" of the attack carried out.