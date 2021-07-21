While many athletes inside Tokyo’s Olympic bubble are more excited about their upcoming competitions than concerned about the coronavirus, the rising number of cases is adding to anxiety among the Japanese.

Two thirds of the population have not received a single Covid jab and even some fully vaccinated people are getting infected.

Officials say only a few dozen cases have been detected among the 30,000 international visitors who have already arrived for the games. But they acknowledge that support for the Olympics is dwindling further in Japan as Friday’s opening ceremony approaches, CBC News reports.