Boris Johnson announced the military has been called in to set up new vaccine clinics as the government fights the threat of the Omicron variant.

Military personnel and temporary vaccination centres will be enlisted to help meet the government’s target of offering all eligible English adults a third coronavirus vaccine by the end of January.

A total of 22 Omicron cases have so far been discovered in the UK.

“We’re going to be throwing everything at it,” Mr Johnson added.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the booster program as the “best chance of a Christmas with our loved ones.”

