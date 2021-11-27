Omicron: Boris Johnson announces PCR tests on day two for all UK arrivals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that all international travellers entering the UK must take a mandatory PCR test on the second day after their arrival in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 .

Johnson made the announcement while holding a press conference alongside the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as well as England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty on Saturday (27 November).

So far, two cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant have been detected in the UK, with the WHO deeming it a “variant of concern”.