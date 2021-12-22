UK health minister confirms 129 cases of Omicron in hospitals

Health minister Gillian Keegan has confirmed there are currently 129 people in hospital with Omicron in the UK, and that 14 deaths have been recorded.

Mrs Keegan also added that there may be “some lags” in the data as it is fed in on a daily or hourly basis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out stricter curbs before Christmas, saying that while “Omicron continues to surge with a speed unlike anything we’ve seen before ... we don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures”.

