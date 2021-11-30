Commuters in London have been reacting to the new rules on Covid which sees the mandatory mask mandate reintroduced in shops and on public transport in response to the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new rules in a press conference on Saturday (27 November) as well as making PCR tests mandatory again for all foreign travellers.

Johnson has said he wants to slow the “seeding” of omicron in the UK, with 14 cases of the new strain being detected thus far.