Omicron peak has passed in London, says public health director

London “may have passed the peak” of the Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections, according to a public health regional director.

Professor Kevin Fenton believes the peak may have occurred around New Year, based on the latest ONS data.

The capital is now seeing reductions in overall case rates, however, Fenton also warned that infection levels remain “very, very high.”

“We are not yet out of this critical phase but we are past the peak,” he said during an appearance on Sky News on Sunday (9 January).

