Omicron may become the dominant strain of Covid, says public health officials

Public health officials believe Omicron will soon become the dominant strain of coronavirus, which is unsettling news so close to Christmas.

Fox 29 interviewed spoke to Dr Mike Cirigliano who explained that despite it becoming the dominant strain “there are no risks of dying if you have done the right thing”.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has now spread across 89 countries and cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission, the World Health Organisation has said.

