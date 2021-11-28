Omicron variant: Everything we know so far about the new Covid strain

The new omicron strain of Covid-19 (B.1.1529) has caused some consternation around the world due to the amount of spike proteins it exhibits when compared to other variants we’ve seen so far.

However, there is a mixed reaction in the scientific community about just how worried we should be about the latest strain of Covid-19. Dr Tom Peacock has warned that the variant could be “of real concern” due to the 32 mutations in its spike protein, while Professor Francois Balloux maintains there’s “no reason to get overly concerned.”