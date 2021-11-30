Omicron variant shows just how ‘perilous’ Covid situation is, WHO says

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the emergence of the omicron variant shows just “how perilous and precarious our situation is” as the world continues to battle the Covid pandemic.

Addressing a special session of the World Health Assembly on Monday (29 November), the WHO chief added: “Although other regions are seeing declining or stable trends, if there’s one thing we have learned, it’s that no region, no country, no community and no individual is safe until we are all safe.”