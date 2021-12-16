Covid-19 cases continue to rise around the world as omicron takes hold.

In the UK, the new variant is poised to overtake Delta, as Boris Johnson continues to urge caution and ask the public to get their booster vaccines.

A similar message is being shared in the US, with Dr. Anthony Fauci confirming that the current booster jabs are effective against omicron.

In Europe, hospitals are beginning to fill up once again, with the European Union suggesting omicron will be the dominant variant by January.

Sign up to our newsletters here.