England is “nowhere near” introducing tougher Covid restrictions in response to Omicron such as social distancing and working from home, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told Sky News.

Javid argued that such measures carried “a very heavy price” and said that the rules introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the night of Saturday (27 November) will be reviewed in three weeks.

The health secretary said people should “continue with their plans as normal for Christmas”, although warned it would be “irresponsible to make guarantees”.