New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested an outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant is inevitable and has vowed to tighten restrictions as soon as it is detected in the country.

“Our strategy continues to be to minimize and protect,” Ms Ardern said.

“That means we won’t stop Omicron, but we can try and slow it down, so that rather than dealing with a tidal wave of cases, we work hard to keep cases as low as possible.”

