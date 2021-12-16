Minister says government not planning on further Christmas restrictions

Care minister Gillian Keegan says the government is “not intending to make any more restrictions” over the Christmas period.

However, Mrs Keegan said Boris Johnson “won’t hesitate” to recall Parliament if he needed to bring in extra measure.

The minister also said the promise of everyone getting a booster jab by the end of the year was a “very stretching target”.

Mrs Keegan continued: “They can meet big targets, the infrastructure’s there, the logistics are there, obviously the Army’s coming in to help, masses of volunteers are coming in to help.”

