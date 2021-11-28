Omicron: Oxford Street shoppers agree with new restrictions due to Covid variant

Oxford Street shoppers in London have been asked their opinions on the new restrictions announced on Saturday (27 November) to prevent the spread of the new omicron covid variant in the UK.

Most people agree with a return to mask-wearing, following the discovery of several cases of the variant.

Fraser, a 21-year-old interviewee, said: “To be honest, it should not have been taken away and we should have had masks throughout.”

He went on to explain that he lost his mother in January due to covid and to keep people safe “masks and restrictions should be in place”.