Omicron situation in UK 'deeply concerning and challenging,' says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has suggested the UK's omicron situation is "deeply concerning" and "very challenging".

The communities secretary also warned that evidence suggests the new variant is “more likely” to “potentially” lead to hospital admissions among the fully vaccinated.

"We face a deeply concerning situation," Mr Gove said.

"We know that the omicron variant is doubling every two to three days in England and possibly even faster in Scotland."

Discussing plan B restrictions, Mr Gove added that the government will keep "everything under review" and believes that the approach is "proportionate".

