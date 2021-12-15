Omicron spreads super fast and cases double every two days, WHO doctor says

The World Health Organisation's Dr David Nabarro says it is "essential" people minimise their social contact and only do what is "vital" throughout the Christmas period amid the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

Dr Nabarro said: "I can't tell you how serious the situation is going to be.

"We have enough information in the World Health Organisation to indicate very clearly that this spreads super fast with a doubling time of numbers of cases every two to three days."

Dr Nabarro added he has "never been more concerned that I am tonight" at any other point in the pandemic.

