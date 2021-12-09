Early evidence suggests omicron is ‘milder’ than delta, WHO says

Early evidence suggests Omicron causes “milder disease” than the Covid variant Delta, says the head of the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization says the omicron variant may be spreading faster than the highly transmissible delta variant but brings with it less severe coronavirus disease -– though it’s too early to make firm conclusions.

The comments come among swirling concerns about the new variant that first emerged in southern Africa last month, prompting some countries to shut their borders.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here